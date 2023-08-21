School bus safety takes center stage as state leaders prepare for start of school year

In 2022, North Carolina saw 1,075 school bus crashes. In those crashes, 786 people were injured and eight people died.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Ahead of the start of the 2023-2024 traditional calendar school year, several state leaders gathered Monday afternoon to address school bus, pedestrian and rider safety.

"To really make a difference, we've got to embrace this collective responsibility," said Mark Ezzell, director the Governor Cooper's Highway Safety Program. "When we all embrace this responsibility to drive safely around school buses, we can achieve our vision of zero traffic deaths and injuries involving school buses."

According to NCDOT, in 2022 there were a total of 1,075 crashes involving school buses. Of that figure, 786 people were injured and eight people died.

"You can't legislate common sense and courtesy" said state insurance commissioner Mike Causey.

Monday's school bus safety event included a Guilford County family speaking about the lasting impact a school bus crash had on them.

The family's 6-year-old son was hit by a car earlier in 2023 after he got off a school bus.

"Once we got to the hospital they worked on Jaxson in the trauma bay and placed him on life support," said mother Sarah Franklin.

Thankfully, Jaxson Franklin survived the incident and is returning to school this week. Others, however, might not be as fortunate.

School bus safety tips:

Drivers must stop for red, flashing lights and extended 'stop' arms

Pedestrians should walk on the sidewalk instead of the street

Drivers must never pass a vehicle stopped for pedestrians

Drivers should give school buses at least a 10-feet buffer

"Having to spend 2 minutes to wait for those babies to get on that bus will not impact your commute time by that much," Franklin said.

