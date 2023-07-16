A person has barricaded themselves inside a home in Fayetteville.

Standoff at Fayetteville home enters yet another day

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A person has barricaded themselves inside a home in Fayetteville.

Fayetteville Police Department said officers were trying to serve involuntary commitment orders on the person several days ago when they locked themselves inside and refused to come out.

The home where this is happening is located at the corner of Baldoon Drive and Desmond Drive in the Loch Lomond neighborhood.

SWAT members and a crisis negotiator are working together to resolve the situation.

Investigators said the person inside the home has multiple active warrants dating back to July 4.

Fayetteville Police Department said it plans to keep a heavy police presence in the area until they are able to get to the person inside the home.