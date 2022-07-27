Gunfire that stunned youth baseball game came from someone shooting at road sign, Wilson police say

Monday, the Wilson Police Department said their ongoing investigation has revealed no evidence that anyone at the ballpark was intentionally targeted by gunfire.

WILSON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Investigators with Wilson police determined the gunshots that shut down a Little League game at Gillette Athletic Complex came from someone shooting at a road sign.

Police also said the baseball fields can't be seen from where the bullets were fired at the street sign, which was about a half mile away.

Investigators determined earlier this month that the incident on July 10 was not an active shooter and none of the people at the ballpark were targeted or injured in the shooting. Still, the young players, coaches and family members at the field were traumatized. Video showed them dropping to the ground or sprinting away as the shots rang out.

The tournament had to be canceled, and the families involved were upset at how those memories would always be part of their lives.

To try and help make some new memories, the Durham Bulls invited all the children involved to Durham Bulls Athletic Park to play on the field -- a night of fun they will never forget.

As for the shooting, investigators have not released any information about who fired the shots. They said the case remained open and active.