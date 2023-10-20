'Exciting news': Durham and Raleigh top list of top tech metro areas

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- When Wake Invests in Women first launched in 2018 on the RTP campus of Wake Tech, its mission was to close the gender wage and representation gaps..

"This area really is looking to make those changes and create talent pipelines to really support everyone in the county, but especially women of color Black and Latina women," said Dr. Kasey Ashton, director of Wake Invests In Women. "We live and work in this area that's committed to being a hub of innovation."

Ashton has seen growth, but admits there's more work to do. She's particularly excited about news released by the North Carolina Tech Association. It lists Durham and Raleigh as 6 and 7 among top U.S. metros for technology innovation.

"That's exciting news for us, but we've also figured that was coming," said Wake County Commissioner Shinica Thomas. "You know, our college and university teams, athletics, greenways, parks, arts and culture, like everything is in the Triangle. We have anything you can want for your family."

Thomas told ABC11 Wake County leaders have made bold investments by partnering with colleges and universities as they plan for the future of tech. She added that the Triangle has most things people need including an enhanced quality of life.

"The companies of the cities and places that rank above us, are the traditional places that you think of. The Austin's and the California's near the San Francisco Silicon Valley area, but again, they're getting very expensive there. They don't have the same quality of life that we offer here in the Triangle," she said.

According to Thomas, the county will continue making investments in the community from the parks and greenways to the people.

Wake Invests in Women is just an example of that. It's mentoring program connects Wake Tech students with professionals in the area with hopes of building the next generation of leaders in tech.

"It's highlighting where we have pain points and where we can address the pain points with best practices and strategies on how to do that," said Ashton.