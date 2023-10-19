The employees were all notified this week about the layoffs.

Raleigh agriculture development company plans to layoff all employees by end of year

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- An agriculture development company located in Raleigh announced plans to potentially layoff all of its 100+ employees.

AgBiome is a company founded with the goal of replacing petrochemical-based ingredients used in agriculture production with naturally-derived replacements that create even better results.

The company launched in 2012 and is located on TW Alexander Drive in Raleigh. It has received grant money from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, including one for more than $6.5 million to research a natural microbiome to increase the yield of sweet potato crops.

According to the North Carolina Department of Commerce, AgBiome sent out layoffs notifications Oct. 16 and terminations will be effective Dec. 15.