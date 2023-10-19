WATCH LIVE

RaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Raleigh agriculture development company plans to layoff all employees by end of year

WTVD logo
Thursday, October 19, 2023 4:55PM
AGBiome announces layoffs at RTP location
EMBED <>More Videos

The employees were all notified this week about the layoffs.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- An agriculture development company located in Raleigh announced plans to potentially layoff all of its 100+ employees.

AgBiome is a company founded with the goal of replacing petrochemical-based ingredients used in agriculture production with naturally-derived replacements that create even better results.

The company launched in 2012 and is located on TW Alexander Drive in Raleigh. It has received grant money from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, including one for more than $6.5 million to research a natural microbiome to increase the yield of sweet potato crops.

According to the North Carolina Department of Commerce, AgBiome sent out layoffs notifications Oct. 16 and terminations will be effective Dec. 15.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW