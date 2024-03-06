5 soundbars for your home entertainment center

If you're interested in taking your home entertainment to the next level, soundbars will help you do just that. With the best soundbars, you can amplify sound in your home by mounting them or placing them on TV stands. Here are six options on sale that you can shop right now.

The best soundbars for your home

17% off Amazon Bose TV Speaker $229

$279 Shop Now

If you're looking to make the most of your space, this soundbar is a great option. According to the brand, this Bose soundbar is just over two inches tall, great for tight spaces. It comes equipped with a Bluetooth speaker that you can connect to up to three devices.

16% off Amazon Amazon Fire TV Soundbar $99.99

$119.99 Shop Now

This soundbar is compatible with the Amazon Fire TV and can be used to stream music. It has a compact design and is the perfect pick if you already own smart home products in the Amazon ecosystem. For $154.98, you can upgrade to an Alexa Voice Remote Pro bundle.

30% off Amazon JBL BAR5.0 5-Channel Multibeam Soundbar $276.39

$399.95 Shop Now

For those who prefer surround sound, this soundbar may be the one for you. This JBL Mutlibeam comes equipped with AirPlay, Alexa Multi-Room Music and Chromecast so you can stream content. According to the brand, setup is simple with Alexa and you'll have pristine video quality.

24% off Amazon Sony S100F 2.0ch Soundbar $98

$129.99 Shop Now

This Sony soundbar is a good option for those who want surround sound under $100. According to the brand, this soundbar is easy to set up and wall mountable.

10% off Amazon VIZIO V-Series 5.1 Home Theater Sound Bar $196

$219.99 Shop Now

This soundbar is Amazon's choice with over 3,000 purchases in the past month. According to the brand, this soundbar has a simple setup. It can be used for streaming and has six speakers, for room-filling sound.

