The best Walmart Cyber Monday deals, up to 85% off

Cyber Monday deals have started at a bunch of major retailers including Amazon and Walmart. There are deals on electronics, kitchen appliances, fashion, toys, jewelry and more. Walmart's exclusive deals are live now, so shop now before your favorites run out of stock.

Best Cyber Monday tech deals

Xbox Series X - Diablo IV Bundle discounted by nearly 20%

Apple Watch Series 9 discounted by $70

Razer 27" 165 Hz IPS WQHD Gaming Monitor discounted by over $200

PlayStation 5 Disc Console Bundle for $60 off

Bose Soundbar discounted by $80

Sony 75" Class BRAVIA XR 4K at 40% off

Best Cyber Monday home deals

Beautiful 20pc Ceramic Non-Stick Cookware Set for 50% off

Hoover PowerDash Pet Compact Cleaner for 30% off

BISSELL Vacuum and Steam for 23% off

Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum for 37% off

Best Cyber Monday fashion deals

Crocs Unisex for 50% off

HOBIBEAR Women's Snow Boots for $39.99

1.25 Carat Square Moissanite Engagement Ring for 70% off

PORTLAND by Portland Boot Company Chelsea Boots for 50% off

Alpine Swiss Jodie Womens Puffer Vest for $29.99

Best Cyber Monday toy deals

Melissa & Doug Wooden Building Blocks Set for 64% off

Barbie Careers Baby Doctor Playset for $12.97

