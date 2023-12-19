The best weekly sales, up 43% off on Beats earbuds, Samsonite luggage and unique gifts

As a participant in multiple affiliate marketing programs, Localish will earn a commission for certain purchases. See full disclaimer below*

We're just a week out from the holidays, and whether you're trying to get your New Year's resolutions squared out, or are looking for a last-minute Christmas gift, these are the best holiday deals to shop right now, including discounts on gaming consoles, hair tools and luggage. Like all sales, the discounted rates mentioned below may go up at any time, so make sure to fill your carts up soon before they expire. Each deal is also vetted by our team of deal experts, so you know the products you're buying are either top-rated, staff favorites or from a brand we trust.

36% off Amazon Beats Powerbeats Pro $159.95

$249.95 Shop now at Amazon

The Powerbeats Pro are some of my favorite earbuds to wear to the gym - because they always stay in place, even while I run on the treadmill. They're sweat-resistant, have a built-in microphone and offer up to nine hours of listening time with a single charge. They're 36% off and will arrive in time for Christmas.

30% off Walmart Xbox Series X Video Game Console $349

$499 Shop now at Walmart

I've owned the Series X for over a year now and I use it almost daily to play all sorts of games. It offers up to 1TB of storage and also has a physical CD slot for any games you buy at the store. You can game in 4K and thanks to the console's processing power, your heavy-duty RPGs and open-world games will face no lag time. You can also download popular streaming apps from the Xbox store, and use the console to watch your favorite movies and TV shows.

40% off Samsonite Samsonite Centric Carry-On Spinner $119.99

$199.99 Shop now at Samsonite

This discounted carry-on suitcase has a tough polycarbonate shell that can resist bumps and scratches, according to the brand. It has TSA-approved locks for safety, spinner wheels that can move in any direction and is also expandable in case you want to pack something extra. Grab it now for 40% off.

20% off Amazon Menstruation Crustacean $19.98

$24.99 Shop now at Amazon

Say goodbye to cramps with this adorable lobster-shaped heating pad. It's lavender-scented and microwavable - this means no cords or batteries are needed. Heat it up for just a minute and this gift will provide your partner with some much-needed pain relief.

16% off Dyson Dyson Airwrap $499.99

$599.99 Shop now at Dyson

Dyson's Airwrap is a must-have hair tool and for a limited time, it's $100 off. You can curl or add waves to your medium-length hair with this gadget, and also reduce flyaways to give your hair a smoother cleaner look. This hair styler also consistently stays under 302 degrees Fahrenheit to prevent heat damage to your hair, according to the brand.

* By clicking on the featured links, visitors will leave Localish.com and be directed to third-party e-commerce sites that operate under different terms and privacy policies. Although we are sharing our personal opinions of these products with you, Localish is not endorsing these products. It has not performed product safety testing on any of these products, did not manufacture them, and is not selling, or distributing them and is not making any representations about the safety or caliber of these products. Prices and availability are subject to change from the date of publication.