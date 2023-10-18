21 best gifts for women, from stress relievers to top-rated tech

These are the best gifts for her.

Shopping for the special woman in your life can be tough, especially when you don't know what they want. To make your holiday shopping just a little bit easier, we've rounded up the best gifts for women, including personalized gifts, gifts under $50 and tech gifts. Whether she likes to dance in the living room to her favorite tunes or destress with a long hot bath, here are the 21 best gifts for her.

1. Brooklinen Super Plush Robe

If she loves to lounge after a long day of work, get her this Brooklinen Plush Robe. It's made from soft Turkish cotton and also has built-in pockets for any snacks she needs. Buy it now in 10 different colors.

2. Spanx Faux Leather Leggings

These are some of my favorite leggings, thanks to their slim fit and seamless design. It's available in multiple sizes and in both petite and tall options.

3. Longhui Bedding Acrylic Sherpa Throw Blanket

This cozy, knitted throw blanket will keep her warm as temperatures drop. She can throw it on her couch, wrap it around herself or even keep it on her bed for extra warmth. Each order comes wrapped in a red ribbon making it easy to gift straight out of the box.

4. COSORI Small Air Fryer

For the cook in your life, get the Cosori air fryer. This appliance can air fry, bake and reheat, plus it comes with a dishwasher-safe basket for easy cleanup.

5. JBL Clip 4

This portable speaker can clip onto her work tote, beach bag or travel carry-on. It is both waterproof and dustproof and comes with 10 hours of battery life per charge, according to the brand.

6. Fujifilm Instax Mini 12

Instant cameras are a great way to immortalize your favorite memories. This 1-pound camera also has a built-in selfie mirror and automatically adjusts exposure and flash settings, depending on your environment.

7. Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen)

These earbuds are a crowd favorite for their excellent noise-cancellation features and comfortable fit. They come with four ear tip sizes and are both sweat and water-resistant.

8. Glossier The Makeup Set

This essential set comes with a blush, mascara and brow gel. You can also customize the set to include her favorite shades.

9. A Little Pampering Gift Set

She'll get a soy candle, body oil, shower steamer, soap and unscented lip balm in this gift set. Choose between lavender and citrus scents and give her the gift of relaxation this holiday season.

10. BAIMEI Gua Sha & Jade Roller

A jade roller can help massage your skin and a gua sha can reduce the appearance of fine lines, This affordable set has both and comes in a pre-packaged gift box.

11. Apple Watch SE

A smartwatch can help her track fitness stats and monitor her sleep. It can also sync her texts and calendars from her smartphone. Choose between two sizes and multiple band colors to personalize this gift for her.

12. Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2

This smart mug can keep her tea or coffee warm for up to 80 minutes. It's hand wash only but has a scratch-resistant coating for durability.

13. Cariuma Canvas Sneakers

Cariuma makes sustainable sneakers and plants two trees for every pair of shoes sold. These canvas sneakers are extremely comfortable for long hours of wear, in my personal experience, and pair well with both my casual and work fits. Choose between 17 colors with this environmentally-friendly gift for her.

14. Cozy Earth Bamboo Pillowcases

These soft, breathable pillowcases are available in various colors and come with a 10-year warranty. They come highly recommended by Cozy Earth shoppers on the brand's website and are also currently on sale.

15. HyperX Cloud III

If she's a gamer, get her a pair of new gaming headphones from HyperX. These padded over-ear headphones come with a noise-canceling microphone and a flexible aluminum frame for a better fit.

16. Gorjana Tanner Hoops

Every woman needs a good pair of hoop earrings, and these ones from Gorjana are gold-plated and feature a lightweight design. They're also versatile enough to wear with both casual and evening outfits.

17. MasterClass Membership

MasterClass offers online courses from industry professionals in acting, writing, cooking and more. Gift them an individual membership or buy a duo membership so you can both learn a new skill together.

18. Always Pan 2.0

This pan does the job of 10 different pieces of cookware, including sauteeing, frying, searing, boiling and baking. The new version is oven-safe and available In four limited edition colors.

19. You Got This Stretch Bracelet

Little Words Project is known for its motivational and customizable bracelets, and this one features the phrase "You Got This" on it.

20. Amazon Kindle Paperwhite

For book lovers, get the Kindle Paperwhite, which is both waterproof and has an adjustable display. It also has a 10-week battery life, according to the brand, so she'll rarely need to spring for a recharge.

21. Victrola Vintage Record Player

This retro-style record player doubles as a portable speaker and a decor piece. It weighs under three pounds and connects to your device wirelessly via Bluetooth.