NC Auditor Beth Wood announces resignation after grand jury indictment she misused state-issued car

An 8-month investigation into State Auditor Beth Wood has resulted in more charges against the embattled politician.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- State Auditor Beth Wood announced Thursday she plans to resign from the position in December.

The resignation news comes after a new misdemeanor charge months after she pleaded guilty to hit-and-run.

The latest indictment follows an eight-month investigation by the State Bureau of Investigation into Wood's use of her government-issued vehicle.

The SBI found that Wood used the public vehicle to drive back and forth to hair appointments, dentist visits, spa outings, and out-of-town shopping centers. The private use of public vehicles is a Class 2 misdemeanor.

Statement from Jordan Monaghan, Deputy Communications Director for Gov. Cooper:

"Auditor Wood informed the Governor this afternoon of her intention to resign. The Governor respects her decision and thanked her for her years of service to North Carolina. Our office will have more information about the appointment process for this position in the coming days."

Investigators said they had evidence Wood violated the law with her public vehicle between Jan. 2021 and Dec. 2022.

Her first court date on these charges is scheduled for Dec. 4.

Wood's possible misuse of her public vehicle came to light in December 2022 when she was involved in a hit-and-run that totaled her vehicle. She later issued an apology for her actions and had her use of state-owned vehicles suspended.

Wood has announced that she will not run for reelection in 2024.