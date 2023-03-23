North Carolina State Auditor Beth Wood released a statement about the night she hit a parked car and drove away from the scene.

2 facing charges in connection to State Auditor Beth Wood's hit-and-run crash in December

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Months after NC State Auditor Beth Wood was involved in a hit-and-run crash while a state-issued issued car, two people are facing charges in connection to the ongoing investigation.

On Wednesday, police confirmed they have charged two people with misdemeanors related to the crash.

Ryan McGirt has been charged with misdemeanor accessory after the fact and obstructing justice.

Jonah Mendys has been charged with obstruction of justice and misdemeanor passenger failure to give information.

Both men were charged on Friday. Police said the two were passengers in the car with Wood when the incident happened.

Wood was charged with hit-and-run, leaving the scene, property damage and an unsafe movement infraction for the December 8, 2022 crash in downtown Raleigh.

Although the crash happened in December, details and video related to the crash weren't released until January.

The North Carolina Department of Administration said damage and towing fees for the state-owned vehicle driven by Wood that was involved in a hit-and-run collision totaled $7,707.03.

Wood issued a public apology in a statement that read in part: "I sincerely regret my actions and will continue to cooperate with law enforcement. I made a mistake in judgment on Dec. 8."

Her use of a state-owned vehicle was suspended in late January.

Police released surveillance video from downtown cameras the night of the crash.

