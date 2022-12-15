32 law enforcement cadets graduate from Wake Tech, largest class in years

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A new group of trained law enforcement officers will soon be on patrol in Wake County after graduating from Basic Law Enforcement Training Academy at Wake Technical Community College.

During a ceremony being held Thursday, 32 cadets will get certificates and awards at the Southern Wake Campus.

This is the largest graduation class of new officers in years, according to Wake Tech.

The graduation is taking place as many local law enforcement agencies struggle to hire. The police department in the Town of Kenly ceased operation earlier this summer. In September, the Town of Enfield, the police chief, police captain, and a new recruit all resigned.

The college has offered its BLET Academy for almost 50 years. The rigorous program includes 768 hours of training and cadets are required to pass the Police Officers Physical Ability Test (POPAT), a timed series of search and rescue, physical agility, and mental alertness drills.