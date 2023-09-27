IBMA World of Bluegrass to leave Raleigh after 2024 festival; new event will replace it

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- On the second day of the 2023 IBMA World of Bluegrass Festival, organizers announced the event was planning to leave Raleigh.

The festival came to Raleigh in 2013, relocating from Nashville in a change that was considered a coup at the time. The festival is considered the largest urban bluegrass festival in the world; it regularly brings more than 200,000 people to downtown Raleigh.

IBMA World of Bluegrass has reportedly generated more than $88 million in direct economic impact for the greater Raleigh area since 2013.

Festival organizers had nothing but positive things to say about Raleigh in a release announcing the decision to leave the city.

"Raleigh has been the fourth and most successful home for IBMA World of Bluegrass," said Paul Schiminger, the IBMA's Executive Director during most the event's tenure in Raleigh. "In seeking to attract our organization to Raleigh in 2013, the city worked closely to partner with the IBMA to expand the association's long-standing festival into a new model which included both ticketed and free stages in the downtown corridor. The success of this model was evident in the growth of attendees to over 200,000 people enjoying bluegrass music in each of the years from 2016 to 2019."

"We appreciate the strong partnership with the City of Raleigh, Wake County, PineCone and the entire community for these 11 years," says Dan Boner, IBMA Board Chair, "and we look forward to being here through 2024. It has been a mutually beneficial relationship for the IBMA and the City of Raleigh. Our decision is a mission-driven one to move our unparalleled week of bluegrass music to other communities to build and serve new audiences just as we have in the past."

It's unclear what exactly will replace the festival, but Raleigh representatives confirmed another large music festival is in the works.

"The festival will certainly include bluegrass but will be much more culturally expansive," said David Brower, PineCone Executive Director. "Gospel, funk, blues and old time are deeply rooted in this community and a whole lot of fun! We want to make sure this new festival both looks and sounds like Raleigh." PineCone is the Raleigh based non-profit that has booked and produced the downtown bluegrass festival since it arrived in 2013.

"While it is always sad to see a wonderful era end, we eagerly anticipate what our great city has planned for 2025 and beyond," said Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin. "We're grateful to our friends at the IBMA for expanding the roots and branches of bluegrass in Raleigh, and I look forward to a reimagined festival run by PineCone, with a continued focus on diversity and inclusion."

