Bob Barker, longtime host of 'The Price Is Right' and animal rights activist, dies at 99

Saturday, August 26, 2023 4:36PM
LOS ANGELES -- Bob Barker, the former longtime host of the popular TV game show "The Price Is Right" and an animal-rights activist, died Saturday morning. He was 99.

Details of his passing and the cause of death were not immediately available.

Barker was a winner of 19 Daytime Emmy Awards. Also received an Emmy Award for Lifetime Achievement in 1999 and was inducted into the Television Academy's Hall of Fame in 2004.

Barker contributed $5 million to the Sea Shepherd Conservation Society, a marine wildlife and environmental protection group, to help end international whaling. The society named a ship in their fleet the "Bob Barker."

Has donated $3.1 million to his alma mater Drury University.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.

