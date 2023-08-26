Bob Barker, longtime host of 'The Price Is Right' and animal rights activist, dies at 99

LOS ANGELES -- Bob Barker, the former longtime host of the popular TV game show "The Price Is Right" and an animal-rights activist, died Saturday morning. He was 99.
Details of his passing and the cause of death were not immediately available.
Barker was a winner of 19 Daytime Emmy Awards. Also received an Emmy Award for Lifetime Achievement in 1999 and was inducted into the Television Academy's Hall of Fame in 2004.
Barker contributed $5 million to the Sea Shepherd Conservation Society, a marine wildlife and environmental protection group, to help end international whaling. The society named a ship in their fleet the "Bob Barker."
Has donated $3.1 million to his alma mater Drury University.
