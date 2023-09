Body found near Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh; police

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are investigating after a body was found Saturday afternoon.

According to the Raleigh Police Department, a body was found near the McDonald's at 4121 Blue Ridge Road behind Crabtree Valley Mall.

The identity of the person has not been released.

This is a breaking story.

