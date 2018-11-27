HOBBIES

Body found in Robeson County while FBI was following leads in search for Hania Aguilar

The FBI has not yet confirmed the identity of the body found.

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --
FBI Agents and Lumberton Police Department detectives found a body in Robeson County Tuesday afternoon while "following leads related to the search for 13-year-old Hania Aguilar," according to an FBI spokesperson.

The body was found along Wire Grass Road.

Raw video: Road blocked after body found in Robeson County.



That's one of the roads where the FBI had previously asked the public for surveillance video to help piece together information about the teen's disappearance.

"The body has not been positively identified, but investigators with the FBI, Lumberton PD, the SBI, and the Robeson County Sheriff's Office were following leads related to the search for 13-year-old Hania Aguilar when the discovery was made," FBI spokesperson Shelley Lynch said in a statement.

On Monday, Nov. 5, the teen was forced into a stolen, green SUV while she was outside of her Lumberton home at Rosewood Mobile Home Park off East Elizabethtown Road.

Witnesses said a man wearing all black and a yellow bandanna forced Hania into the vehicle before driving off.

Days later, police located the stolen Ford Expedition on Quincey Drive.

A $30,000 reward has been offered for information that leads to the location of Hania or information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for kidnapping Hania.

This is a developing story, check back for new details.

