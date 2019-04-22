missing swimmer

Body of missing Wake Forest swimmer recovered at Emerald Isle Beach

Crews rescued a 17-year-old swimmer at Emerald Isle Beach, but an 18-year-old is still missing.

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Emerald Isle police have recovered the body of the 18-year-old swimmer from Wake Forest that went missing on Friday.

The body of Ian Lewis, 18, was found around 3:30 a.m. Monday near the 2800 block of the Emerald Isle Beach Stand, according to WCTI.

A report came in to Emerald Isle Fire Department on April 19 that two swimmers were in distress at Emerald Isle Beach, according to WCTI.

Fire department personnel were able to locate and rescue Mary Paige Merical, 17, of Raleigh. She was taken to Carteret General Hospital and later moved to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville in serious condition.

Investigators said the swimmers got caught in rough surf, stemming from Friday's storms.

Waves in the area were reported as high as six to nine feet.

