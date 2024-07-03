Man drowns while swimming at Jordan Lake

CHATHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Chatham County Sheriff's Office said a man drowned at Jordan Lake.

The sheriff's office said Eduardo Martinez, 52, of Carrboro drowned while swimming at the lake with his family near the intersection of Martha's Chapel Road and Farrington Road.

Deputies responded at 8:47 p.m. on Tuesday and recovered Martinez's body later that night.

In addition to the Chatham County Sheriff's Office, first responders included North Chatham Fire Department, FirstHealth Emergency Medical Services, Chatham County Emergency Management, and the Medical Examiner.

With the upcoming holiday weekend, Sheriff Mike Roberson emphasized the importance of water safety and adherence to swimming regulations.

"As we approach the busy holiday weekend, we urge everyone to prioritize safety while enjoying the natural resources our county has to offer," he said.

"Swimming in designated areas of Jordan Lake and following safety guidelines can prevent such heartbreaking incidents. Please be mindful of the dangers and take the necessary precautions to ensure a safe and enjoyable time for all."

Earlier this month, a 25-year-old Charlotte man drowned during a fishing outing at Jordan Lake. In May, a 16-year-old boy drowned at the lake while attending a birthday celebration. Deputies said the Winston-Salem teen died after he was seen swimming in a restricted area.