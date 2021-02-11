Body recovered from abandoned rock quarry in Moore County; 2 charged

Branson Raye Lambert, 21, is accused of killing Dillon Zayne Wirt, 23. Lambert and Wirt are both from Asheboro.
The Asheboro Police Department said Wirt was shot and killed Sunday sometime before 2 a.m.
Evidence suggested a violent crime happened at a home in the city. That evidence and interviews with witnesses led police to begin searching for Wirt's body at the former Glendon Pyrophyllite Rock Quarry in Moore County.
That quarry is now partially filled with water. Divers found Wirt's body Monday evening. The autopsy revealed that Wirt had been shot but the official findings are incomplete at the moment.
Lambert and 36-year-old Jessica Lynn Loflin were arrested at a gas station in Virginia around 7 p.m. Sunday.
Lambert is charged with murder. Loflin is charged with accessory after the fact.
The pair were being held in the New River Valley Jail before extradition began.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Randolph County Sheriff's Department at (336) 646-1300 ext. 310.
