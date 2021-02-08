Search continues for body in abandoned rock quarry

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- The search is on for a body believed to be in an abandoned rock quarry in Moore County.

Asheboro Police Department and Moore County Sheriff's Office were working together Sunday to search the area on Glendon-Carthage Road.

The area used to be Glendon Pyrophyllite Rock Quarry but has since turned into a sort of partially-filled pond.

Details about the investigation or the body officials are searching for have not been released.
