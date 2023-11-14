Bold Batch Creamery: 2023 Raleigh Christmas Parade local business feature

Mura McCarthy started her creamery in the middle of the pandemic and hasn't looked back.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Raleigh Christmas Parade represents the symbolic start to the holiday shopping season and we are showcasing some of the businesses that could make your holiday season even sweeter.

Shop Local Raleigh puts on the parade every year to bring cheer to the community and to help raise awareness about amazing local businesses.

One of those businesses is Bold Batch Creamery.

Maura McCarthy created Bold Batch Creamery in the middle of the pandemic. She had never even tried to make ice cream before, so she had to teach herself how to do it.

McCarthy operates out of The Little Blue Bakehouse off of New Bern Avenue. That is a co-op where 5 small businesses operate.

The offerings range from macaroons, boozy cupcakes, cheesecake and of course ice cream. They use all natural ingredients and switch flavors weekly.

She has tried more than 300 different bold flavors so far! You can buy by the cup or the pint.

For the holidays, she has a 12 days of ice cream gift box, with 12 different bold flavored ice creams leading up to Christmas day!