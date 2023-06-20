'Leaps and bounds.' Angier embracing growth, challenges offered

According to U.S. Census Bureau data released in July 2022, the Town of Angier boasted 6,099 residents. It's a number that as of this writing is expected to grow.

ANGIER, N.C. (WTVD) -- According to U.S. Census Bureau data released in July 2022, the Town of Angier boasted 6,099 residents. It's a number that as of this writing is expected to grow.

Residents said the town's proximity to Wake County and affordable housing options make it a great place to live and conduct business.

"I still love to be here. I don't plan on leaving. Angier is home for me," said Mucklee Creek Boutique co-owner Caitlin Mackinnon. "I'm OK with a little extra traffic. We're happy to be here."

Mackinnon has spent the better part of her life in Angier and has watched it grow before her eyes.

"Leaps and bounds."

"When we first moved here," Mackinnon said, "There really wasn't much here in downtown at all. So it's just nice to see so many new businesses flourish and grow. I've just seen more and more new people walk around downtown. It's just exciting."

Fewer than just a couple of miles away, brand new home developments are already taking shape, with others planned.

"Leaps and bounds," said Jabez Floristry owner Oscar Gomez when asked how quickly the town growth is spreading. "New businesses. The home growth has grown huge! Everywhere you look there's new home developments."

His floristry he describes as "unique" has been in business in Angier for 10 years now. More people means more business and less parking.

"Thursdays and Fridays it's like you can't find parking," he said. "It gets so congested."

Gomez's suggestion is for the town to improve and add sidewalks and so something about the traffic before growth explodes too much.

"There's always things you can fix," he said.

