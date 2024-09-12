Proposed Wake Forest hospital highlights health needs of booming population

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Triangle is well known for its medical facilities, but a fast-growing part of Wake County faces a shortage of medical facilities to keep up.

Wake Forest has seen rapid growth, but town officials said there was a need for a new hospital.

"We're really kind of this kind of a desert for hospitals in the Triangle area, the northern end of it is," says Mayor Vivian Jones.

The nearest major hospital is WakeMed, which is at least 30 minutes away, something the mayor said her sister has had to contend with in emergencies.

"I never know if she's going to be OK by the time we get there because it takes so long," Jones said.

Now, that could be changing. UNC Rex is targeting Wake Forest for a new 50-bed hospital employing more than 500 people on a proposed site off Capital Boulevard on 50 acres owned by a seminary.

Growing populations and the closure of rural health care facilities means more and more people are seeking medical care in the Triangle.

But first, it needs approval from the state's Certificate of Need Office. Dawn Carter is part of the team arguing not only for a new hospital in Wake Forest but eventually for another 300 beds in years to come for the Triangle.

"I think it's good that we are continuing to pay attention to the growth in the population, what that's doing in terms of demand for health care and making sure that we're being responsive to that," Carter said.

Duke Health is seeing the same thing. It is expanding its footprint in Garner, and though online care has gained in popularity, at a certain point, Duke Health said more inpatient facilities will have to pop up.

"Hopefully, we can avoid it with better early care and lower acuity care, but we still need to have access to those settings where more significant disease needs to be treated," said Dr. Tom Owens, Chief Operating Officer of Duke University Health System.

The next step for the proposed Wake Forest hospital will be a public hearing on Oct. 18. The office will issue a final decision next year.

