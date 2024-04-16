Boomtowns | Builder acquires 41 acres for new housing in eastern Wake County

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WTVD) -- DRB Homes, formerly Dan Ryan Builders, recently announced the acquisition of 41 acres of property across Knightdale, Zebulon, and Raleigh.

The largest of them is in Knightdale on Lucas Road where DRB plans to develop an unannounced number of new homes.

"My mortgage friends looking at the housing affordability numbers in the area have this phrase where they say 'you drive until you qualify,'" said Triangle MLS executive director Matt Fowler.

Fowler said he believes the Knightdale DRB homes could start at a base price of the mid-$400,000s, based on industry trends and data.

According to the latest Triangle MLS data, most homes are being sold between the $300,000 to $399,000 range and the $500,000 and up range.

"I'm happy I moved when I could. So my equity is really up there. So we're not complaining," laughed Doreen Polk.

She operates the Grace & Mercy Christian Academy daycare in Knightdale.

The influx of new residents in Knightdale means more business and an opportunity to expand.

"I embrace the diversity," Polk said. "And they're doing a wonderful job. More jobs are coming. I don't have to leave Knightdale now when I do my grocery shopping. Everything is right here in the town."

Meanwhile, The Depot on First is still in its freshman year of business and has enjoyed serving guests from all across the area.

"It's always good. Because the more people you have, the fresher food you can push out to everybody," said executive chef Kevin Stratton. "The faster you go through it, the faster you've got to order in more."

ABC11 reached out to DRB Homes for comment but did not receive an immediate response.