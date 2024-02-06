Booming population forces Knightdale to expedite affordable housing development plans

"I've seen it go from sleepy, little tiny town to like a bustling sort of place," one Knightdale resident looking for more affordable housing said.

"I've seen it go from sleepy, little tiny town to like a bustling sort of place," one Knightdale resident looking for more affordable housing said.

"I've seen it go from sleepy, little tiny town to like a bustling sort of place," one Knightdale resident looking for more affordable housing said.

"I've seen it go from sleepy, little tiny town to like a bustling sort of place," one Knightdale resident looking for more affordable housing said.

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Town of Knightdale currently needs more than 650 affordable housing units to help bridge the gap with the booming population.

Leaders pushing an affordable housing plan held an open house Monday to highlight some of the goals inform people living in the area what the plan would entail. After the open house, the plan was officially presented to the Knightdale Town Council.

Victoria Pruitt moved with her family to Knightdale more than 20 years ago. She has witnessed the town's extensive transformation.

"I've seen it go from sleepy, little tiny town to like a bustling sort of place," she said. "We saw the beltline be built from Hodges Road, so that didn't even used to be there."

The 30-acre mixed-use development off the Ellis Road exit is just 20 miles from downtown Raleigh and five miles from downtown Durham.

Pruitt is now the primary caretaker for her parents and lives in their home, along with her fiancé.

They all need more space, but they can't afford to move with the booming population driving up the price of homes in the area.

"We all kind of work in Raleigh, so it's kind of hard to decide what's more important," Pruitt said. "Right now where we live is pretty good for working in Raleigh, even if the house itself isn't great."

Census data shows Knightdale's population went from 11,000 people in April 2010 and shot up to more than 19,000 in July 2022.

The median household income is now more than $79,000.

That same Census data also reveals the number of people living in poverty is 6.9 percent. Knightdales' poverty percentage is higher than the surrounding communities of Wake Forest, Garner and Wendell.

Duke Energy wants to expedite plans to build a new hydrogen-capable natural gas power plant in Person County.

Knight leaders said the town's affordable housing plan is looking to add an affordable housing component with each development project that comes online over the next decade.

Additionally, there's plans to improve how people get around.

"How people get to work, school and have the ability to live -- walk, bike, transit or drive if they chose," Knightdale Development Services Director Jason Brown said.

Knightdale is working with UNC-Greensboro Center for Housing and Community Studies to build an inclusive, affordable housing plan.

Pruitt is hoping her parents can benefit.

"I wish there was a place that I could be sure that they were to be safe and comfortable in," she said.

The town will be looking for funding opportunities or partnerships with nonprofits like Habitat for Humanity to bring even more options to the table in the future.