Inside Houston's top breakfast spot

HOUSTON, Texas -- Dandelion Café has been busier than it's ever been. In June, the restaurant was crowned Best Breakfast in Houston on Good Morning America.

"It was shocking, I don't even know how we got on their radar, but it's definitely a blessing," Co-owner JC Ricks said.

The café was founded in 2016 as a coffee shop, but turned into a restaurant by adding 25 menu items, including its popular chicken and waffles

"We've had people tell us they have driven two hours just to come here to try our chicken and waffles," CO-owner Sarah Lieberman said.

Dandelion Café is located on 5405 Bellaire Blvd. You can see their full menu, here.