shooting

Durham police investigate 2 shootings within a block of one another, nearly 5-hours apart

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police are investigating two shootings on Sunday that were less than a block apart from one another and nearly five-hours apart.

The first shooting happened in the 800 block of North Briggs Avenue, just after 2 p.m., officers said a woman was shot in the ankle and taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

Just before 7:15 p.m., the Durham Police Department said officers were investigating a shooting near Briggs Avenue at Holloway Street that sent a man to the hospital with serious injuries.

Authorities did not identify either victim and did not say if they had a suspect in custody at this time.

It is unknown if the two shootings were related.

Anyone with information on either shooting is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
durhamdurham countydurham policeshootingdurham county news
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
Gunman opens fire at east Texas church, killing pastor
Minneapolis police release officer video from fatal shooting
One man charged for role in Crabtree Valley Mall shooting
US serviceman charged in Illinois bowling alley shooting that killed 3
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 cases set records as holiday travelers return to NC
Epic Games to transform Cary Towne Center into new HQ by 2024
Off-duty Raleigh firefighter killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-540
NC soldier found dead in Fort Bliss barracks on New Year's Eve
LATEST: UNC women's basketball game postponed due to COVID-19
Trump, on tape, presses Georgia official to 'find' Trump votes
Speaker of the House vote ends in Pelosi's narrow reelection
Show More
FBI: Nashville bomber sent material to 'acquaintances'
Thousands mourn as NC COVID-19 metrics set new records
Driver killed after striking tree off of I-40 in Durham
Charlotte church holds large gathering months after COVID-19 outbreak
Gunman opens fire at east Texas church, killing pastor
More TOP STORIES News