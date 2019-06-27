Brothers rescued from Neuse River near Clayton after reporting alligator in water

CLAYTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two brothers floating down the Neuse River in Johnston County said they got quite the scare when they said they spotted an alligator in the water.The two, a 22-year-old man and his 13-year-old brother were floating on two inflatable tubes tied together with a life preserver. They put in at the Clayton River Walk on the Neuse trailhead/parking lot off Covered Bridge Road.Not long into their float, they reported seeing an alligator. They said they tried to get to a river bank and were able to grab a large tree near the north side of the river and get to shore.One of them called their mother to report what happened and she called 911.NC fish and wildlife officials were contacted and Clayton Police, Clayton Fire, Archer Lodge Fire, and the Johnston County Sheriff's Office responded immediately.A Clayton police officer found the two on the opposite shore from the greenway. The Clayton Fire Department launched a rescue boat and the brothers were safely picked up and brought back to the greenway.The brothers were checked out by EMS workers and were OK if a bit shaken.There is no confirmation as to whether an alligator was actually in the river or not, a Clayton official said.Neither brother was wearing a life preserver, and Clayton officials remind outdoor enthusiasts that anyone boating or floating the river should wear a life preserver at all times for their safety.