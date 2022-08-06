Body of missing TN man found in Great Smoky Mountains National Park

CHEROKEE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The body of a missing Tennessee man was found in the Great Smoky Mountains in North Carolina on Friday morning, ABC affiliate WLOS reported.

Park Rangers at the Great Smoky Mountains National Park found the body of Bryce Evans, 23, just after 11 a.m. about 20 yards off-trail about 1.5 miles away from the Balsam Mountain Trailhead parking area..

Evans had not been seen since Sunday, before traveling from Knoxville, Tennessee, to UNC Charlotte for a summer internship.

His grey 2017 Nissan Altima was later found in a remote area of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park hiking trails on Thursday evening.

According to a U.S. National Park Service spokesperson, officials attempted to search for Evans Thursday night but had to suspend the efforts because of darkness. The search began again Friday morning.