Budget Inn hotel is damaged after fire in Nash County

SHARPSBURG, N.C (WTVD) -- Firefighters were called to a fire at a hotel in Nash County.

It happened at a Budget Inn on North Hathaway Boulevard in Sharpsburg.

Several rooms of the hotel were damaged in the fire. It also appears the building was not in use.

ABC11 is working to get more information about this incident.