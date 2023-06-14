Bull City Juneteenth Parade brings the celebration to Durham's Fayetteville Street

DURHAM (WTVD) -- The Bull City Juneteenth parade is Saturday, June 17.

Join the Victor Company and the Durham community in celebrating Juneteenth with vibrant marching bands, community groups, and ABC11's own DeJuan Hoggard as the parade Grand Marshal.

The Bull City Juneteenth parade is a free event and will take place on Fayetteville Street in front of North Carolina Central University's campus, 1801 Fayetteville St., from 10 am - 11 am.

Street parking is available except on Fayetteville Street. Parade participants will park at Sheppard Middle School.

The historic parade is for all age groups and is a pet-friendly event.

The Victor Company, which was established in 1870 during the Civil War, is a local nonprofit organization made up of current and retired firefighters of color. In the early years, The Victor Company was comprised of formerly enslaved people and was one of two fire companies of color in Raleigh. Today, The Victor Company's main focus is community engagement activities and public outreach.

"The most important thing people can bring is a smile," said Chaz Moore, a Victor Company Re-Founder and Parade Chairman.