Logan's P.A.L.S. nonprofit started by teen, still blessing communities in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Logan Thomas proves that no matter one's age, a hero can be found. That's because, at age nine, Logan started what is now the nonprofit.

The now 13-year-old says the idea came to him while riding home from school with his dad in 2020, Logan said he noticed men, women and children without homes and they were camping out on the streets of Raleigh. He felt that he could do something to help and wanted to be a blessing to others. During the family discussion later that night, Logan decided that he wanted to start his 501(c) (3), nonprofit organization, Logan's P.A.L.S. which stands for Preparing, Assisting, Leading and Succeeding.

When ABC11 first featured Logan's story in 2020, a Raleigh judge said, "There's no rule that says you have to be an adult to be a role model. In his own right, Logan is a role model for all of us," Justice Michael Morgan of the North Carolina Supreme Court said. "Logan is a real treasure in our society. He may only be nine years old, but Logan is wise beyond his years and he already knows that he is a force for good."

Fast forward four years to 2024 and Logan's P.A.L.S. is still going strong and making a difference with the help of community groups and other agencies across Raleigh who open their doors to his community service.

Understanding what it means to "Borne the Battle, "acknowledging our Veterans, recognizing each battle, challenge, and ultimate sacrifice our Veterans have endured during and after their service, in December, on Wreaths Across America Day, Logan volunteers to lay wreaths on graves at the National Cemetery in Raleigh.

During the Christmas holiday season, Logan's goal is to help families who need warm winter coats and clothing. This year is no different. Logan's P.A.L.S. will be having its annual Christmas giveaway. The nonprofit will give away coats for all ages and all sizes. It is a FREE event, as long as supplies last.

Logan's P.A.L.S Christmas Coat Giveaway Event:



When: Sunday, December 15

Where: Garner Road Community Center, 2235 Garner Road in Raleigh

Time: From 3 pm - 6 pm

Making a Difference

Since its start, Logan's P.A.L.S. has provided the community with the following:



Over 100 care packages to individuals without homes at Oak City Cares.

Provided 150 families with clothes collected and donated to the Helping Hand Mission, Oak City Cares, the Salvation Army, and Sgt. Courtney Johnson Community Center.

Donated five Chromebooks to high school seniors attending college.

Provided lunch for the youth at the opening of the Young Achievers Summer Program at the Juniper Level Panther Branch Historic Rosenwald School.

In February 2024, Logan's P.A.L.S donated 100 blankets and sleeping bags to the Raleigh Police Department, ACORNS (Addressing Crises through Outreach Referrals, Networking and Service) Program

Logan lives by Matthew 25:36, "I was naked, and you clothed me." Logan has understood the assignment. Please consider following him in this life lesson where we help others in need.