'Bull Durham: The Musical' to debut in Durham during Theatre Raleigh's 2024 season

Breathe through your eyelids, meat, and get ready to hear Nuke LaLoosh try to sing his way to the big leagues.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- "Bull Durham: The Musical" will arrive in Durham for the first time in 2024.

Theatre Raleigh is putting on the production, which is an adaptation of the hit 1988 movie that features the Durham Bulls minor league baseball team.

"I've been cheering on the creation of 'Bull Durham, The Musical' from the stands for a while, so it was a no brainer when the writers approached me with the opportunity to bring the show to the very place where it all began!" said Lauren Kennedy Brady, Theatre Raleigh's producing artistic director. "Triangle audiences are going to experience the dynamic choreography, incredible music and the beloved story of Crash, Nuke and Annie all just a fly ball away from the Durham Bulls ballpark."

"Bull Durham: The Musical" will open at Reynolds Theater at Duke University from Sept. 10-24.

It's part of Theatre Raleigh's 2024 season, which also includes musicals "Jane Eyre" and "Tick, Tick...Boom!" as well as plays "Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike," and "Curse of the Starving Class."

Learn more about tickets to these productions at Theatre Raleigh's website.