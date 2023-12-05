Durham-based music, culture center Bump finalist for $500k reward

Bump is a nonprofit in Durham that connects African diasporic artists and musicians with the underserved kids in the community, sharing and spreading the culture.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Whether they're singing or playing, they are discovering their power.

"We talk about empowering our youth or empowering our communities. What we understand is they already have it in them," said Joy Harrell, Bump: The Triangle.

And that's why for more than a decade, Bump: The Triangle continues to create a space to foster that power.

"We're guiding them into these directions and then watching what they do. They are amazing," Harrell said.

"For our youth, it becomes a place for them to have safe, culturally affirming, creative spaces," Harrell said.

Now they're tireless work has been recognized. The Bump has been named one of the 11 finalists for the Lewis Prize for Music's 2024 Accelerator Award. Four of the finalists will be awarded $500,000.

"I'm humbled. We're all very excited," Harrell said. "A lot of times we take the resources we have and we stretch them so far and you wonder are we going to get over the hump? Is this going to be impactful? Can we keep this pace up? So It's really humbling to receive the recognition and look forward to the resource that may come with it."

Right now, the Bump serves more than 80 kids. In the next couple of years, they hope to double that number and continue to change lives.

"They have so many gifts and talents and so all you have to do is provide the appropriate resources, provide the appropriate environments and be there for them," Harrell said.

The awardees will be announced on Tuesday, January 9.