1 person dead, 46 injured when bus carrying students to band camp overturns on NY highway: LIVE

The Farmingdale High School students were headed to Pennsylvania for band camp

WAWAYANDA, Orange County -- One person was killed and at least 46 were injured, including five in critical condition, after a bus carrying high school students rolled down an embankment in Orange County, New York on Thursday afternoon.

State police said the wreck happened on Interstate 84 in the town of Wawayanda, about 45 miles northwest of New York City.

The bus was carrying students from Farmingdale High School in Nassau County when it overturned on I-84. They were headed to a music event in Greeley, Pennsylvania, for band camp.

A bus rolled over and crashed in Orange County, New York.

The person killed in the crash is believed to be an adult. The five passengers who were critically injured are all believed to be juveniles.

Victims were transported to both Westchester County Medical Center and Garnet Health Medical Center in Wallkill.

The Farmingdale School District released the following statement:

"We were informed that there had been an accident with Bus 1 en route to Greeley, PA for band camp. Police and emergency responders on on the scene, as well as district administration. We will provide another update when more information becomes available. We ask for your patience as we gather more details."

A spokesperson for SUNY Orange said the college's physical education center will be used as a family information/reunification center.

Gov. Kathy Hochul released a statement on the tragedy, saying, "We are grateful for the first responders whose speedy action saved lives and we will continue to support them however necessary. Our hearts are with all who are impacted by this horrific situation."

Few other details were released.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.