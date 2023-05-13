Even if you are on automatic bill pay, also check your account to make sure the payment went through

'Wanted them to be honest with me.' Fayetteville woman gets refund after she was double charged

A Fayetteville woman said a company she's done business with for decades double-charged her and despite promises that she would be refunded her money, she couldn't get it.

"They just kept saying it'll take seven to 10 working days and it never ended, it just kept going on and on," Delores Quesenberry said.

Quesenberry said she's been a customer of AmeriGas for forty years.

"I've never been late. I've never missed a payment."

She says she's always paid her monthly bill by check, but AmeriGas needed a credit card on file.

Quesenberry said she told the representative, "Please don't use my credit card, just send me a bill, and I'll pay it."

Each month, she says she paid by check, and when she checked her account online noticed AmeriGas also charged her credit card. She called AmeriGas right away for a refund and says she was promised a check would be sent several times.

However, after not getting a refund, she lost patience.

"I just wanted them to be honest with me because I had been honest with them," she told ABC11 Troubleshooter Diane Wilson. "We watch you on TV and I said, you know, let's try to get in contact with her, and you've as a lifesaver."

After ABC11 Troubleshooter contacted AmeriGas, a representative got right on the case and Quesenberry got a check in the mail for more than $440.00.

"I just appreciate y 'all so much and I mean without you I don't think they would have done the same," Quesenberry said.

AmeriGas also thanked us for bringing this to their attention.

When it comes to your monthly bills, even if you are on automatic bill pay, it's always a good idea to check your account to make sure the payment went through and ensure you haven't paid twice.

