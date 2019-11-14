Business

$1B development plan announced for midtown Raleigh

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A local land development group announced its $1 billion plan to develop 40 acres of land in midtown Raleigh.

Dewitt Carolinas is the team behind the plan.

The development is planned for an area of land in midtown Raleigh previously known as St. Albans. It's located on St. Albans Drive behind Hilton Raleigh North Hills.



The development team hopes to create a multi-use area with offices, residences, conference center, hotels, shops and restaurants.

The space will also feature a green space that ties into Raleigh's greenway.
