$1B development plan announced for midtown Raleigh

Dewitt Carolinas is the team behind the plan.
The development is planned for an area of land in midtown Raleigh previously known as St. Albans. It's located on St. Albans Drive behind Hilton Raleigh North Hills.
The sign is going up. Midtown Exchange is soon coming to Raleigh. It’s a $1 Billion project - Road construction starts in January. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/NAWbr5tHwV— Elaina Athans (@AthansABC11) November 14, 2019
The development team hopes to create a multi-use area with offices, residences, conference center, hotels, shops and restaurants.
The space will also feature a green space that ties into Raleigh's greenway.