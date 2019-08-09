Raleigh conference helps business, community leaders share innovative ways to find, hire best employees

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Hundreds of business and community leaders spent the day discussing and collaborating ways to make their spaces diverse, equal and inclusive.
"The demographics of our communities are changing, so it's really important for us as corporations to reflect our communities," said Dee McDougal of Pacific Western Bank.
These topics are important every day, especially for McDougal in the banking industry.
"In order to be competitive, we have to have the best people on our team, and if people don't feel like they belong, they'll go somewhere else to work," McDougal said.
That's why she joined hundreds of business and community leaders to discuss and strategist best practices in the workplace.
"Diversity, equity and inclusion is strong for business. It's good for business. But we also sit on the intersection of that and it is the right thing to do," said Danya Perry of the Greater Raleigh Chamber of Commerce.
The Greater Raleigh Chamber of Commerce hosted this DEI Conference for the second year. It's something that makes McDougal proud.
"This is something that we have to pay attention to. It's not an option anymore. It's like an imperative. So I'm excited that this is happening in my hometown," she said.
