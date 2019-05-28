Business

Caterpillar sends cease and desist order to Cat and Cloud Coffee in Santa Cruz

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. -- A Santa Cruz coffee shop is in a legal battle with Caterpillar bulldozers over the word "cat."

Cat and Cloud Coffee has been in business for almost three years, and never expected a trademark lawsuit. Caterpillar Inc. sent them a cease and desist order over the word "cat" in their shop name and merchandise.

The coffee shop owner calls it bullying.

"Could anybody imagine a $54 billion machinery company coming after a coffee company? I don't think that's even in the cards" said Jared Truby, owner of Cat and Cloud Coffee.

A statement from Caterpillar says it's only interested in protecting its trademark.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesssanta cruzlawsuitconstructioncaterpillarcoffee
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Crash closes eastbound New Bern Avenue in Raleigh
Man convicted in killing of NC State student in '75 released on parole
New video shows aftermath of hiker rescue in Maui forest
Teen found shot dead in vehicle at Duke University Hospital
Lack of AC causes Raleigh elementary school to dismiss early
Heat causes most weather-related deaths, NWS says
ABC's Gio Benitez experiences the strength of rip currents
Show More
1-year-old North Carolina boy killed in golf cart accident
North Carolina Senate Republicans release budget proposal
6-year-old twins killed in DUI crash, mom charged
Marine works to collect signatures from Iwo Jima survivors
12-year-old drowns in Person County lake
More TOP STORIES News