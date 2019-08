NCDOT to layoff hundreds of workers due to budget concerns

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- NCDOT is looking at 1,100 employees ahead of deciding who gets laid off to help the agency save money.NCDOT Chief Operation Officer Bobby Lewis said the pending layoffs were precautionary. They're being done to keep the agency's expenditures below what they call the statutory floor."We're not running out of money, but when we get to the statutory floor we are not allowed enter into new contracts and execute new work until we get above the floor," Lewis said.Lewis said 1,100 positions are being reviewed. He said he expects around 50 percent of those to actually be laid off.The exact number and the exact positions have not yet been determined. Lewis said the bulk of the jobs under review are operation and maintenance type positions.The agency said it must cut its workforce to save money. NCDOT is shelling out millions of dollars to repair roads damaged in severe weather as well as to settle lawsuits related to a 30-year-old law that was declared unconstitutional.For more specifics on the agencies expenses blamed for this layoff, click here. NCDOT said it considers these layoffs temporary. The agency hopes to rehire some or all of the workers next year.NCDOT released the following statement about the pending layoffs: