Massive line forms for yet another Raeford Farms surplus chicken sale

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Another day, another surplus chicken sale.

House of Raeford Farms is hosting yet another surplus chicken sale Tuesday morning.

A massive line formed at Knightdale High School around 7 a.m. The chicken sale was set to begin at 9 a.m. but once again started earlier than planned.

Hundreds of cars lined around the parking lot, even before the trucks full of chicken arrived. At 8:50 a.m., the Town of Knightdale's Public Information Officer informed ABC11 that anyone not already in line will likely not get to buy chicken before the trucks run out of product.

These bulk chicken sales have garnered tons of attention in the last several days.

SEE ALSO: Bulk chicken sale causes backups onto Interstate 40 at State Farmers Market in Raleigh

With the state's grocery stores under new restrictions that limit the number of people inside, the sales offer a way to get a lot of food for a good price.

Prices for 40-pound cases are as follows: Jumbo Boneless Skinless Breasts $45; Jumbo Boneless Skinless Thighs $35; Drumsticks $15; Frozen Party Wings $60.

House of Raeford Farms continues scheduling more sales. You can find the full (continually updating list) here.

Wednesday morning, a sale is scheduled to take place at the N.C. State Fairgrounds. But it is far from the only sale scheduled Wednesday or for the rest of the week.
