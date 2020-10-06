Carolina Comeback

North Carolina farms, wineries become hotspots for RV camps as agritourism grows during COVID-19 pandemic

By
JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- As many look for activities to do while social distancing, the agritourism industry is booming across the nation as farms, ranchers, and wineries turn their land into a destination.

In North Carolina, part of the agritourism growth is in part due to the growing popularity of RV camping off the beaten path.

FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

One way campers are exploring new agritourism destinations is through a membership business, Harvest Hosts.

Members join Harvest Hosts and have access to more than 1,000 locations across the nation where they can stay for free in a self-containing RV.

In the Raleigh area, there are three Hosts within about 30 miles of the city including Fair Game Beverage Company in Pittsboro, Carden Farms in Franklinton and Hinnant Family Vineyards in Pine Level.

Hinnant Family Vineyards has been a part of Harvest Hosts for a few years, however, Wine Club Director April Morgan said the Harvest Hosts business on their property has seen a big uptick since the pandemic hit.

"I want to say probably about the first of the year actually, we've had at least one every night," Morgan said. "But, then it started to happen two and three calls to stay overnight," she added.

While Hinnant Family Vineyards is open for walk-in tastings and tours outside of grape harvesting season. Morgan said the new customers discovering their properties through programs like Harvest Hosts is a welcome uptick amid all the uncertainty the pandemic brings for businesses.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessjohnston countyncliquortravelcarolina comebackwinecoronaviruswine industryfarmingjohnston county newscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CAROLINA COMEBACK
As cold air moves in, NC restaurants adjust amid COVID-19 restrictions
Downtown Raleigh Restaurant Week boosts sales for struggling spots
UNC student launches sticker business during quarantine
Wake Co. program looks to assist businesses impacted by pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect in Wake County Public Safety Center shooting in custody
Trump halts COVID-19 relief talks until after election
Eddie Van Halen dead at 65 of cancer, son says
LATEST: NC reports more than 1,000 hospitalizations
Durham pushes for reparations for descendants of enslaved Africans
Couple missing for 2 months found dead, son to be charged with murder
NCCU receives a $400K grant to study racial equity in entrepreneurship
Show More
Raleigh, Durham mayors discourage Halloween trick-or-treating
Former Kenly officer pleads guilty to assault in 2016 TASER death
Hurricane Delta suddenly at Category 4 strength
Michelle Obama goes after Trump in new video
Facebook removes Trump post saying flu is more lethal than COVID
More TOP STORIES News