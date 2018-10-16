A furniture manufacturer plans to open a factory in Person County, according to Gov. Roy Cooper.Cooper announced Tuesday that POLYWOOD, a manufacturer of outdoor furniture made from recycled plastics, will create 384 jobs over the next five years in Person County.The company plans to invest $35.3 million dollars on its new manufacturing and distribution center in Roxboro."Bringing good jobs to rural communities like Person County is essential to helping all of North Carolina thrive," said Governor Cooper. "Innovative companies like POLYWOOD show how North Carolina's furniture industry can continue to adapt and succeed, thanks to our strong workforce."POLYWOOD started in 1990 by taking milk jugs and recycling them into plastic lumber furniture. The company is currently headquartered in Syracuse, Indiana."We are excited about opening our new full scale production campus in North Carolina," said POLYWOOD Chief Executive Officer Doug Rassi. "The skilled manufacturing workforce, high level of information technology and growth potential in the state make it an excellent choice for our expansion. We look forward to building long term relationships in both the local community of Roxboro and the state."Specific salaries of the jobs POLYWOOD will create are unknown. However, the company said the average salary will be above the Person County average of $38,875.