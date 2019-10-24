Publix set to come to Clayton in 2020

CLAYTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Publix is adding another location adjacent to the Triangle, with this one coming to Johnston County.The Florida-based grocery chain is scheduled to open a new store in Clayton by the fall of 2020. The plans are a joint announcement by The Morgan Companies and Flowers Plantation.Publix will anchor Marketplace at Flowers Crossroads along NC-42 at SW Flowers Parkway. The Parkway will be extended to Buffalo Road as part of the development.In Wake County, Publix has stores in Raleigh, Cary, Apex and Wake Forest.