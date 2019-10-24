CLAYTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Publix is adding another location adjacent to the Triangle, with this one coming to Johnston County.
The Florida-based grocery chain is scheduled to open a new store in Clayton by the fall of 2020. The plans are a joint announcement by The Morgan Companies and Flowers Plantation.
Publix will anchor Marketplace at Flowers Crossroads along NC-42 at SW Flowers Parkway. The Parkway will be extended to Buffalo Road as part of the development.
In Wake County, Publix has stores in Raleigh, Cary, Apex and Wake Forest.
Publix set to come to Clayton in 2020
GROCERY STORE
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News