grocery store

Publix set to come to Clayton in 2020

CLAYTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Publix is adding another location adjacent to the Triangle, with this one coming to Johnston County.

The Florida-based grocery chain is scheduled to open a new store in Clayton by the fall of 2020. The plans are a joint announcement by The Morgan Companies and Flowers Plantation.

Publix will anchor Marketplace at Flowers Crossroads along NC-42 at SW Flowers Parkway. The Parkway will be extended to Buffalo Road as part of the development.

In Wake County, Publix has stores in Raleigh, Cary, Apex and Wake Forest.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessclaytongrocery store
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GROCERY STORE
New 'ultra-crisp, very juicy' Cosmic Crisp apple to debut soon
New Aldi store opens in Cary
Raleigh's new Wegmans breaks grand opening record
First look inside Raleigh's new Wegmans store
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Search on for armed and dangerous man after woman found dead in Fayetteville
Crash slowing down traffic on I-440 east in Raleigh
Bull sharks moving into the sounds of North Carolina
GOP plan finds money for principal raises, not teachers
Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools stops use of drug-detecting dogs
Cape Fear High School librarian killed in crash, students create memorial
Raleigh man charged after shooting pellet gun at kids
Show More
Strasburg stars as Nats rout Astros 12-3 for 2-0 Series lead
Stolen truck containing ashes of Cary man's late father found
It's far better to take blood pressure meds at night, study shows
WeWork in Raleigh removes phone booths over cancer concerns
Family comes first for former Shaw basketball coach
More TOP STORIES News