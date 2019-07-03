Business

Taco Bell reporting shortage of tortillas nationwide

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES -- Taco Bell fans, brace yourselves.

Many Taco Bell locations across the country are dealing with a tortilla shortage.

The company says it's experiencing a supplier shortage and is "working diligently to replenish the supply."

In the meantime, the shortage is lighting up social media.

"Pray for us in this troubling time," one Twitter user wrote.

Another wrote: "Thank goodness nacho fries are back or I would starve."

The 10-inch tortillas are used in a variety of menu items, including quesadillas, burritos and supreme tacos.

Some Twitter users reported those items were either unavailable on the menu or were offered with alternate serving methods such as a bowl.

Taco Bell has about 7,000 locations nationwide, but the company hasn't said how many are affected by the outage.

It doesn't appear that other taco chains are experiencing a shortage. Chipotle and Adoba told CNN Business that they aren't experiencing any tortilla shortages.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesstaco bellfoodfast food restauranttacos
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 teens ejected from SUV in rollover crash, unlicensed sister charged
Proposed bill seeks to legalize exploding fireworks in NC
LIST: 4th of July events in the Triangle and Fayetteville
Heat index to climb into the 100s in Triangle, Sandhills on Wednesday
UNC master plan proposal would change the look of Franklin Street
Rep. Price, Senator Tillis plan visits to Southern Border
AAA Carolinas: Gas prices could continue rising after July 4
Show More
Facebook, Instagram images not loading for many users
Raleigh bride plans 'Big Fat Amazon Wedding'
2nd teacher accused of having fake credentials is wife of first
4 Triangle stores fined for excessive price-scanner errors
Homeless man raped teen in tent behind Raleigh church, police say
More TOP STORIES News