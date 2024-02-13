NICU babies at Cape Fear Valley Health celebrate first Valentine's Day
Tuesday, February 13, 2024 4:00PM
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- This may be one of the cutest traditions.
Babies at Cape Fear Valley Health had a photoshoot to celebrate their first Valentine's Day.
Wrapped in white and red blankets, the tiny patients posed in a wooden crate surrounded by hearts and lights. One even held a cupid's bow!
