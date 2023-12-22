Premature babies dressed up for Christmas at UNC Health Rex

These little ones are all definitely on Santa's Nice List.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's a tradition that never gets old: dressing up premature infants in holiday appropriate costumes!

Today's installment includes babies at the neonatal intensive care unit at UNC Health Rex in Raleigh.

In addition to the cute outfits, Buddy the Elf made a surprise visit to the hospital and helped spread Christmas cheer (by singing loudly for all to hear, probably) for the NICU parents and staff.

