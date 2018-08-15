#BREAKING @raleighpolice have SB Capitol Blvd near Wade Ave blocked as they investigate after a @WakeSheriff deputy found a woman lying in the road. She’s at @WakeMed while they try to determine what happened to her. More live on #abc11 pic.twitter.com/DgHN0dCpj7 — Anthony Wilson (@AnthonyABC11) August 15, 2018

Deputies are investigating after they found an unconscious woman lying on a road near downtown Raleigh.The incident happened on Capital Boulevard near Wade Avenue.Emergency crews were called to the scene to try and revive the woman.She was taken to WakeMed in serious condition; her name has not been released.Officials are unsure what happened; however, they believe the woman may have been thrown from her car.Authorities found a gold SUV about 100 yards away from where the woman was lying; they are now trying to find the driver.Southbound Capital Boulevard will be closed during the investigation. Drivers should find an alternate route.This is a developing story, check back for updates.