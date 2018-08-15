RALEIGH (WTVD) --Deputies are investigating after they found an unconscious woman lying on a road near downtown Raleigh.
The incident happened on Capital Boulevard near Wade Avenue.
Emergency crews were called to the scene to try and revive the woman.
#BREAKING @raleighpolice have SB Capitol Blvd near Wade Ave blocked as they investigate after a @WakeSheriff deputy found a woman lying in the road. She’s at @WakeMed while they try to determine what happened to her. More live on #abc11 pic.twitter.com/DgHN0dCpj7— Anthony Wilson (@AnthonyABC11) August 15, 2018
She was taken to WakeMed in serious condition; her name has not been released.
Officials are unsure what happened; however, they believe the woman may have been thrown from her car.
Authorities found a gold SUV about 100 yards away from where the woman was lying; they are now trying to find the driver.
Southbound Capital Boulevard will be closed during the investigation. Drivers should find an alternate route.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.