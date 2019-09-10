Car taken from man shot at Fuquay-Varina Sheetz found in Durham, police say

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WTVD) -- The car involved in a carjacking and shooting at a Fuquay-Varina Sheetz was located in Durham, police said.

On Friday morning, a 56-year-old man was pumping gas at the Sheetz store at 1655 North Main St. when he was approached by two men who demanded his car at gunpoint.

The man refused and was shot.

RELATED: Man shot while pumping gas at Sheetz in Fuquay-Varina

Investigators said another customer followed the suspects until he was also shot at.

If you have any information regarding this case, contact the FVPD at (919)552-3191 or email fvpolicetips@fuquay-varina.org.

The featured video is from a previous story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fuquay varinawake countydurhamshootingcar theftcarjacking
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
90 pounds of marijuana seized; largest drug bust in Clayton history
President Trump holds political rally in Fayetteville
NC 911 dispatchers under fire after parody sign-language video
Man arrested, accused of stabbing 4 family members
Get an early taste of the foods from the NC State Fair
GMA surprises Raleigh mother of 5 on live television
Target to launch new loyalty program for customers in October
Show More
Sarah Palin's husband files for divorce
President Trump's tour of Dorian damage canceled due to weather
Durham woman helping Bahamian families escape Dorian's aftermath
Training at Wake Tech helps officers make 'best' decisions
2 tropical waves in Atlantic have low chance of developing into storms
More TOP STORIES News