Car taken from man shot at Fuquay-Varina Sheetz found in Durham, police say

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WTVD) -- The car involved in a carjacking and shooting at a Fuquay-Varina Sheetz was located in Durham, police said.On Friday morning, a 56-year-old man was pumping gas at the Sheetz store at 1655 North Main St. when he was approached by two men who demanded his car at gunpoint.The man refused and was shot.Investigators said another customer followed the suspects until he was also shot at.If you have any information regarding this case, contact the FVPD at (919)552-3191 or email fvpolicetips@fuquay-varina.org.