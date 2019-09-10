FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WTVD) -- The car involved in a carjacking and shooting at a Fuquay-Varina Sheetz was located in Durham, police said.
On Friday morning, a 56-year-old man was pumping gas at the Sheetz store at 1655 North Main St. when he was approached by two men who demanded his car at gunpoint.
The man refused and was shot.
RELATED: Man shot while pumping gas at Sheetz in Fuquay-Varina
Investigators said another customer followed the suspects until he was also shot at.
If you have any information regarding this case, contact the FVPD at (919)552-3191 or email fvpolicetips@fuquay-varina.org.
The featured video is from a previous story.
Car taken from man shot at Fuquay-Varina Sheetz found in Durham, police say
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News