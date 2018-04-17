CAREERS

ALDI hiring for Cary, Apex locations

CARY, NC (WTVD) --
On Wednesday, ALDI will host a hiring event in Cary for its new stores in Cary and Apex.

The grocery store chain is searching for store associates for its new locations.

This event will offer prospective employees the chance to apply and ask questions.

The hiring event will run from 8 a.m. until noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the ALDI at 10210 Green Level Church Road in Cary.

Salary/Wages: $12.50/hour
Job Requirements:
  • Must be 18 years or older to apply

  • High school diploma or GED preferred

  • Drug screening and background check

  • Must be available to work anytime between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m., Monday - Sunday

  • Retail experience preferred

  • Ability to lift 45 pounds
